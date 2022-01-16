120 wild animals released into the nature - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
16.01.2022 16:01
120 wild animals bred in 2021 at the wild mammalian animal breeding stations, established by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) to prevent the extinction of endangered species, were released into nature.

General Directorate of DKMP continues its breeding activities to prevent the extinction of endangered species in nature. Out of 225 wild animals bred in 12 stations across the country in 2021, a total of 120 including 32 wild sheep, 12 red deer, 65 gazelles, and 11 roe deer, were released into nature in suitable habitats at different points in Turkey. The wild animals, which have been tracked with GPS-enabled collars and camera traps, were filmed with drones while they were leaving the stations and running deep into the forest.

THE NUMBER OF BALD IBISES ROSE TO 305

In addition to mammals, breeding activities are carried out at the station in Birecik, Sanliurfa for endangered bald ibis birds. The bald ibis, which is released from the cages in February every year and spends its breeding season freely, is protected there with great care. The number of bald ibises, which was 42 in 2000, reached 305 with the continued breeding and conservation activities.

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE

----------------

-Wild animals being released into the nature


