22.11.2021 12:43
Polis searched the house of the suspect in Umraniye, Istanbul City, and 1,730 historical coins, fossils of sea creatures, wedges and knives, and money considered to belong to the Ottoman period were seized.

The teams of the Istanbul Police Department Anti-Smuggling Crimes Branch received a report that historical artifacts were smuggled at an address in Umraniye on Friday, November 19th. Police seized 774 coins that were considered to belong to the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman periods, 532 fossils of sea creatures considered to belong to the Paleolithic period, 50 wedges and knives, 374 coins, the majority of which are prohibited to be bought and sold abroad. A total of 1,730 pieces were seized of historical objects in various forms and shapes, which are considered to belong to the last periods of the Ottoman Empire.


İstanbul, Polis, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel 1730 historical artifacts were seized in Istanbul - Son Dakika


