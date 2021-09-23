'2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' event started in Cappadocia - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
23.09.2021 15:34
Organized to promote the historical, cultural, and natural areas on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the '2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' started in the Cappadocia region with the participation of Turkish and Russian photography enthusiasts.64 Turkish and Russian photographers attended the event.

Organized to promote the historical, cultural, and natural areas on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the '2021 World Heritage Photo Safari' started in the Cappadocia region with the participation of Turkish and Russian photography enthusiasts.

64 Turkish and Russian photographers attended the event. As part of the event, the participants gathered in Guvercinlik Valley in Uchisar town and took pictures of the beauties of the Cappadocia region.

"WHEN I RETURN TO RUSSIA, I WILL TELL MY FAMILY ABOUT HERE"

"I came to Turkey to participate in this project. I love taking photos. I came for the first time. I don't believe such a place exists anywhere else in the world. When I return to Russia, I will tell my family a lot about here. I will come here again in the future with my family" said Russian photographer Maria Vokona.

