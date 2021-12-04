3 children stole a car and traveled 900 kilometers before they get caught - Son Dakika

Three children who stole a car from an auto showroom and drove away in Ordu were caught in Istanbul.

Three children aged 15, 13, and 12 stole a car from an auto showroom and drove away on 28th November in Ordu. The police caught 3 children in the car that was detected to be in Istanbul last from the plate. It was revealed that the 15-year-old child had 8, the 12-year-old had 21, the 13-year-old had 68 criminal records.

The incident took place at 04.00 at the Ergen auto showroom, which is in partnership with Bekir Eren and Cem Uygun, on Ataturk Boulevard in Altınordu district on 28th November. 3 children - S.O. (13), A.T. (12) ve E.K. (15)- broke into the auto showroom by breaking the glass of the back door. Going through the drawers of the desks, the children took the keys of two cars and went out.

Firstly, the children stole the vehicle in front of the showroom and traveled 8 kilometers on it then they came back to the showroom and left the vehicle on the side of the road. Then the moments when the children, who drove away by taking another car, entered the showroom and started the vehicles were captured by the security camera.

The children took the car, traveled 900 kilometers, and came to Istanbul. A special team of 3 people, assigned by the Ordu Polie Department, started work for the incident. It was detected that the car driven by the children arrived in Istanbul by breaking the rules.

It was detected that 3 children caught in the Vehicle plate tracking system (PTS) were on the way to Mahmutbey toll booths Basınekspres on 30th November with the car they stole. As a result of the work done by Istanbul and Ordu Police Departments, S.O., A.T., and E.K. were caught at an address in Zeytinburnu, while the car they stole from the showroom was found in Bagcilar. It was revealed that the 15-year-old child had 8, the 12-year-old had 21, and the 13-year-old had 68 criminal records.

