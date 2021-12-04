Üye Girişi
3 children stole a car and traveled 900 kilometers before they get caught - Son Dakika

3 children stole a car and traveled 900 kilometers before they get caught

04.12.2021 15:21
3 children stole a car and traveled 900 kilometers before they get caught

Three children who stole a car from an auto showroom and drove away in Ordu were caught in Istanbul.Three children aged 15, 13, and 12 stole a car from an auto showroom and drove away on 28th November in Ordu.

Three children who stole a car from an auto showroom and drove away in Ordu were caught in Istanbul.

Three children aged 15, 13, and 12 stole a car from an auto showroom and drove away on 28th November in Ordu. The police caught 3 children in the car that was detected to be in Istanbul last from the plate. It was revealed that the 15-year-old child had 8, the 12-year-old had 21, the 13-year-old had 68 criminal records.

The incident took place at 04.00 at the Ergen auto showroom, which is in partnership with Bekir Eren and Cem Uygun, on Ataturk Boulevard in Altınordu district on 28th November. 3 children - S.O. (13), A.T. (12) ve E.K. (15)- broke into the auto showroom by breaking the glass of the back door. Going through the drawers of the desks, the children took the keys of two cars and went out.

Firstly, the children stole the vehicle in front of the showroom and traveled 8 kilometers on it then they came back to the showroom and left the vehicle on the side of the road. Then the moments when the children, who drove away by taking another car, entered the showroom and started the vehicles were captured by the security camera.

The children took the car, traveled 900 kilometers, and came to Istanbul. A special team of 3 people, assigned by the Ordu Polie Department, started work for the incident. It was detected that the car driven by the children arrived in Istanbul by breaking the rules.

It was detected that 3 children caught in the Vehicle plate tracking system (PTS) were on the way to Mahmutbey toll booths Basınekspres on 30th November with the car they stole. As a result of the work done by Istanbul and Ordu Police Departments, S.O., A.T., and E.K. were caught at an address in Zeytinburnu, while the car they stole from the showroom was found in Bagcilar. It was revealed that the 15-year-old child had 8, the 12-year-old had 21, and the 13-year-old had 68 criminal records.

FOOTAGE:

-------------------

-The moments when the cars get stolen by the children


Bekir Eren, Altınordu, İstanbul, Ordu, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel 3 children stole a car and traveled 900 kilometers before they get caught - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Işın Karaca'dan 16:15 Işın Karaca'dan "totolar bile yalan" paylaşımı!
Anne ve 3 oğlu aynı anda öldü! İki araç kafa kafaya çarpıştı! 16:13 Anne ve 3 oğlu aynı anda öldü! İki araç kafa kafaya çarpıştı! N'Koudou, Beşiktaş formasına hasret kalacak! Korkulan oldu, 2 ay sahalardan uzak olacak! 16:11 N'Koudou, Beşiktaş formasına hasret kalacak! Korkulan oldu, 2 ay sahalardan uzak olacak! AK Partili Mahir Ünal açılışa katılımın az olduğunu gördü ve 15:16 AK Partili Mahir Ünal açılışa katılımın az olduğunu gördü ve "Zaten kimse gelmemiş ki" dedi Üniversite mezunu Dilara baba mesleğini seçti! O artık durağın en güzel taksicisi! 12:18 Üniversite mezunu Dilara baba mesleğini seçti! O artık durağın en güzel taksicisi! Otomobil fiyatlarını online platformlar da tetikliyor 11:18 Otomobil fiyatlarını online platformlar da tetikliyor Lüks otomobil aşırı hız yaptı! Sonuç: Direğe çarptı, üç kişi yaralandı! 09:47 Lüks otomobil aşırı hız yaptı! Sonuç: Direğe çarptı, üç kişi yaralandı! Karısının Esra Erol'a çıktığını duyunca kayınpederini bıçakladı! Her yerde aranıyor! 08:55 Karısının Esra Erol'a çıktığını duyunca kayınpederini bıçakladı! Her yerde aranıyor!

Son Dakika Haberleri
16:15 Işın Karaca'dan "totolar bile yalan" paylaşımı!
16:12 Taksicinin yola doğru ittiği kadın, ölümle burun buruna geldi! Az daha otobüsün altında kalıyordu
16:12 Van'da mağaza indirimi izdihama neden oldu! İşte o görüntüler!
16:11 N'Koudou, Beşiktaş formasına hasret kalacak! Korkulan oldu, 2 ay sahalardan uzak olacak!
15:57 Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Siirt'te hapse girmesine neden olan şiiri okudu
15:53 Kıyamet gibi! Endonezya'da yanardağ patladı, gündüz geceye döndü
15:50 BTP Genel Başkanı Hüseyin Baş'tan radikal öneri: Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Alevi olsun!
15:39 Üç büyükleri yendi ama sahasında galibiyet alamıyor! Alanyaspor düşüşte!
15:36 Gözlerden uzak yaşıyorlar! Okan Bayülgen'in kızı İstanbul büyüyor!
15:33 Eski bakanlardan Erkan Mumcu'nun 'yasak aşk' yaşadığı evli gazeteci kim?
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan eski yol arkadaşı Ali Babacan'a tepki: Benim olduğum yerde senin sesin çıkabilir mi? Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan eski yol arkadaşı Ali Babacan'a tepki: Benim olduğum yerde senin sesin çıkabilir mi?         
16:20
Taksicinin yola doğru ittiği kadın, ölümle burun buruna geldi! Az daha otobüsün altında kalıyordu Taksicinin yola doğru ittiği kadın, ölümle burun buruna geldi! Az daha otobüsün altında kalıyordu         
16:13
Van'da mağaza indirimi izdihama neden oldu! İşte o görüntüler! Van'da mağaza indirimi izdihama neden oldu! İşte o görüntüler!         
16:12
Gözlerden uzak yaşıyorlar! Okan Bayülgen'in kızı İstanbul büyüyor! Gözlerden uzak yaşıyorlar! Okan Bayülgen'in kızı İstanbul büyüyor!         
15:37
İznik'teki Aziz Neophytos bazilikası kuraklık nedeniyle su yüzeyine çıktı İznik'teki Aziz Neophytos bazilikası kuraklık nedeniyle su yüzeyine çıktı         
13:22
Böyle soğuk görülmedi! Ardahan'da kilitler dondu, termometreler eksi 25'i gösterdi! Böyle soğuk görülmedi! Ardahan'da kilitler dondu, termometreler eksi 25'i gösterdi!         
12:14
İstanbul'un en başarılı belediye başkanı kim? Hangi ilçe öne çıktı? İşte sonuçlar! İstanbul'un en başarılı belediye başkanı kim? Hangi ilçe öne çıktı? İşte sonuçlar!         
10:39
Cumhurbaşkanlığından yeni genelge! İhraç ürünlerde "Made in Türkiye" dönemi! Cumhurbaşkanlığından yeni genelge! İhraç ürünlerde "Made in Türkiye" dönemi!         
08:56
İYİ Parti Üsküdar İlçe Başkanı ile sağlık çalışanı arasında tartışma İYİ Parti Üsküdar İlçe Başkanı ile sağlık çalışanı arasında tartışma         
08:53
Aşk Mantık İntikam dizisinde yeni isim: Anıl Altan Aşk Mantık İntikam dizisinde yeni isim: Anıl Altan         
08:52
Rusya'nın ülkesine saldıracağı tarihi, Ukrayna Savunma Bakanı açıklayıp "Hazırız" mesajı verdi Rusya'nın ülkesine saldıracağı tarihi, Ukrayna Savunma Bakanı açıklayıp "Hazırız" mesajı verdi         
20:12
Esed rejiminin Hatay çıkışına Akar'dan yanıt: Toprağımızda gözü olanların halini tarih okuyanlar görür Esed rejiminin Hatay çıkışına Akar'dan yanıt: Toprağımızda gözü olanların halini tarih okuyanlar görür         
18:11
AK Parti ve MHP seçim barajı için anlaştı AK Parti ve MHP seçim barajı için anlaştı         
18:10
Nusret'in Londra fiyatlarını pahalı bulan İngiliz çiftten kurnaz plan! Nusret'in Londra fiyatlarını pahalı bulan İngiliz çiftten kurnaz plan!         
17:24
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 4.12.2021 16:26:46. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: 3 children stole a car and traveled 900 kilometers before they get caught - Son Dakika
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement