42 illegal immigrants caught in barns in Van city - Son Dakika

The teams of the Provincial Security Directorate Combating Immigrant Smuggling and Border Gates Branch Office received a report that there were illegal immigrants in the Selahattin Eyyubi District of Ipekyolu. 42 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan were hiding in two barns. Three people, including two barn owners and one organizer, were arrested and detained. While illegal immigrants are taken to the police station for their procedures, the interrogations of the detained suspects continue. Illegal immigrants will be sent to the Repatriation Center after their procedures.