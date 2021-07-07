58 illegal immigrants rescued off the coast of Izmir - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
07.07.2021 11:11
58 illegal immigrants left in Turkish territorial waters by the Greek elements off the coast of Seferihisar and Karaburun districts of Izmir are rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

58 illegal immigrants left in Turkish territorial waters by the Greek elements off the coast of Seferihisar and Karaburun districts of Izmir are rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command received information that there was a group of illegal immigrants in life rafts off the coast of Seferihisar district at around 08.00 with local time yesterday. Arriving at the area upon notice, the teams rescued a total of 40 illegal immigrants in 2 life rafts which were left in Turkish territorial waters by the Greek elements.

On the other hand, also today the Coast Guard Command has received information that there was a group of illegal immigrants in a dinghy off the coast of Karaburun district at around 04.40 with local time. Taking action, the teams have rescued 18 illegal immigrants in a dinghy that was pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek elements.  Illegal immigrants taken to the shore were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Authority.


