6.5 magnitude earthquake kills 6 in eastern Turkey - Son Dakika
Son Dakika Güncel 6.5 magnitude earthquake kills 6 in eastern Turkey - Son Dakika

6.5 magnitude earthquake kills 6 in eastern Turkey

12 dakika önce

JANUARY 24: A 6.5-magnitude earthquake killed 6 jolted Friday eastern Turkish province of Elazig, according to Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute in Istanbul.The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) first announced the quake with a magnitude of 6.

JANUARY 24: A 6.5-magnitude earthquake killed 6 jolted Friday eastern Turkish province of Elazig, according to Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute in Istanbul.

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) first announced the quake with a magnitude of 6.8, but Kandilli Observatory revised the figure to 6.5 shortly after.

Search and rescue teams were sent to the region, and further information is yet to come, Soylu said, adding that some buildings in the city center were damaged.

He also said that rural villages might have suffered damage to some extent, without giving further details.

Notably, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the army was ready to step into action if need be.

The quake was also felt in many other provinces including Adana, Osmaniye, Tunceli and Hatay.

In 2010, Elazig province was hit by a 6-magnitude earthquake, killing a total of 51 people.

.

6.5 magnitude earthquake kills 6 in eastern Turkey

Kandilli, İstanbul, AFAD, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 25.01.2020 12:07 Kaynak: AA
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Son Dakika

Ordu'da cenazelerini bekleyen aileye başka birinin cenazesi gönderildi
'Robin Hood' bu kez İzmit'te ortaya çıktı! Veresiye defterini kapattı Elazığ'daki deprem sonrası AFAD Başkanı'ndan ilk açıklama Kandilli'den Elazığ'daki depremle ilgili uyarı: 5.5, 5.6'lık artçı sarsıntılar görebiliriz

Son Dakika Haberleri

Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 25.01.2020 00:19:38. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: 6.5 magnitude earthquake kills 6 in eastern Turkey - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]