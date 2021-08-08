68 Afghan illegal immigrants caught on the bus in Kocaeli city - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
08.08.2021 16:38
In the Dilovası district of KOCAELI City, 68 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan who were on the bus were caught, 2 drivers of the bus were detained.Kocaeli Police Department teams stopped a bus at the exit of TEM Highway Dilovası toll booths at night.

Kocaeli Police Department teams stopped a bus at the exit of TEM Highway Dilovası toll booths at night. During the usual control, it was determined that 68 people traveling on the bus were illegal immigrants from Afghanistan. Bus drivers IHC and HD were detained. 68 illegal immigrants were sent to the Provincial Immigration Administration for their custody procedures.


