7 people were rescued by the villagers from the flooded cave - Son Dakika

05.07.2021 12:57
In Duzce, 7 visitors stuck in Fakilli Cave, which flooded due to heavy rain in Akcakoca district, were rescued by the villagers. The moment the family's little babies were rescued and the cave was filled with water were caught on cameras.

In Duzce, 7 visitors stuck in Fakilli Cave, which flooded due to heavy rain in Akcakoca district, were rescued by the villagers. The moment the family's little babies were rescued and the cave was filled with water were caught on cameras.

Fakilli Cave, which is located in Fakilli village of Akcakoca district and frequently visited by local and foreign tourists, flooded due to heavy rain. At that time, the family of 7 people in the cave was stranded when the water started to fill the cave. Birol Arslan and Nazmi İsik, residents of Fakilli village, entered the cave and helped the family get out. The little baby was pulled out of the cave, the family members were frightened and panicked by the flood. Both the villagers rescuing the babies and the water filling the cave were caught on camera.

"WE WERE SCARED BUT THE FAMILY WAS MORE FRIGHTENED"We were very scared but the family was more frightened. When they were rescued, they got into the car and left safely. There was no problem" said Birol Arslan who helped the family get out of the cave.

Footage:

-Water filling the cave        -Rescue operations-Interview with Birol Arslan

-Footage after flood


