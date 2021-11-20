8-year dream of Bulgarian couple came true in Turkey - Son Dakika

Miglena and Itso Todorova, who got married in 2013, dreamed of having a child for many years. The couple applied for treatment in Bulgaria, where they live, but their efforts ended in disappointment. The couple, who decided to be treated in Turkey, had twins whose names are Yanislav and Vladislav in the past months, with personalized in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Gynecology and IVF Specialist Op. Dr. Guvenc Karlikaya from Bahceci IVF Center, who performed the personalized IVF treatment to the couple, has given statements about the treatment process. On the other hand mother Todorova, who had twins after the IVF treatment said, "As a mother of twins, I consider myself the luckiest woman in the world. Our biggest dream came true in Turkey. There is a huge difference between the treatments we receive in Bulgaria and Turkey, both materially and spiritually. Our effort has been rewarded, our happiness is indescribable."

"WE GAVE OURSELVES ANOTHER CHANCE AND CAME TO TURKEY"

Miglena Todorova (27) and her husband, Itso Todorova (28) applied for various treatment methods to have a child during their 8-year marriage. It was detected that the problem preventing the couple from having children was the ovulation problem as a result of the tests and evaluations carried out in Bulgaria. The couple applied for IVF treatment in Bulgaria without wasting time, but the first attempt of the couple was unsuccessful.

"When we saw our friends who came to Turkey for treatment and took their children in their arms, we wanted to give ourselves another chance. We have heard that Turkey is very successful in IVF treatment. Our doctor's experience and approach to us made us feel very good and we had our twins Yanislav and Vladislav at the end of our first treatment in Turkey. Our biggest dream has come true in Turkey. We entrusted ourselves to Turkish doctors. There is a huge difference between the treatments we receive in Bulgaria and Turkey, both materially and spiritually. We have 3 more frozen embryos available. Sometimes we think about having another child, but then we thank god for already having 2 kids. There are no words to express our happiness" said the mother of the twins Miglena Todorova.

"5 GOOD-QUALITY EMBRYOS OBTAINED WITH PERSONALIZED TREATMENT"

Op. Dr. Guvenc Karlikaya, who performed the personalized IVF treatment to the couple, is given the following statements about the treatment process of the couple:

"Young couple applied to us with the diagnosis of long-term unexplained infertility. When we took the couple's medical history, we observed that there was no obvious factor that would lead to infertility. We learned that although a good number of eggs were obtained and embryo transfer was performed 2 times after the previous treatment in Bulgaria, pregnancy could not be achieved. Although the success rate of in vitro fertilization treatments is high in young patients and patients with good egg reserve, we performed some further tests because negative results were obtained in 2 repeated treatments. In cases of unexplained infertility, if success is not achieved despite 2 good embryo transfers, genetic factors, coagulation factors, immunological factors, and uterine problems that may lead to failure should be examined in detail. We did these on the couple and applied our personalized treatment plan according to the results. We froze 5 good-quality embryos that we obtained after treatment and 2 good-quality embryos were thawed and transferred after the uterine wall was prepared for pregnancy. After the transfer, we detected that the patient was pregnant with twins. The couple, who took their twins in their arms, still has 3 good-quality frozen embryos stored."