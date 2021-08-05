93 years old wildfire victim offered watermelons to the forest workers - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
05.08.2021 16:45
Huseyin Yildirir (93), whose house burned down in the wildfire in Gulbahar village of Alanya district of Antalya City, offered remained watermelons from his garden to forest workers.

While the settlements were damaged in the wildfire in the district, the single-storey house where Huseyin Yildirir lived alone was also burned. Yildirir, who survived the fire at the last moment and settled next to his daughter, experienced great sadness when he returned to his burning house with his dog after the extinguishing efforts. He was accompanied by forest workers, to his house which was completely burned. Yildirir told forest workers that he saved his dog; however, he couldn't save his 4 cats from wildfire. Yildirir, who also toured the half-burned garden, offered watermelons and fruits to the forest workers. Explaining that he stayed with his daughter temporarily after his house burned down.

FOOTAGE: ---------------Scenes that Huseyin Yildirir is offering watermelon to forest workers

Scenes from burned house of Yildirir


