97 percent of Covid-19 cases in intensive care are unvaccinated - Son Dakika

According to the data of the Turkish Ministry of Health, the intended vaccination level could not be reached in Diyarbakir, which is in the red category in Covid-19 case rates. While the Ministry of Health sent 40 thousand powder vaccines to the city, it was stated that 97 percent of the patients treated in the intensive care and services were non-vaccinated.

Covid-19 case rates in Diyarbakir are increasing day by day. According to the data of the Health Directorate, between 1700 and 2000 new cases are encountered per day. 110 filiation teams formed by the Health Directorate continue their efforts to persuade citizens to be vaccinated by going from village to village, street to street, even house to house. The teams also follow-up the cases that receive Covid-19 treatment at home by providing them medicines.