Üye Girişi
9th Mass in Akdamar Church in Van City, Turkey - Son Dakika

9th Mass in Akdamar Church in Van City, Turkey

05.09.2021 13:09
9th Mass in Akdamar Church in Van City, Turkey, System.String[]

This year, the 9th Mass was held in the church on Akdamar Island in the Gevas district of VAN City. A limited number of people were taken to the ceremony, which is held once a year, due to the pandemic.

This year, the 9th Mass was held in the church on Akdamar Island in the Gevas district of VAN City. A limited number of people were taken to the ceremony, which is held once a year, due to the pandemic. The Mass was led by the Head Priest Tatul Anousyan, the Secretary-General of the Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey, and the Speaker of the Spiritual Assembly. Akdamar Island was closed to visitors during the ritual hours. The ceremony could be watched live on the internet.

AKDAMAR CHURCHAkdamar Church was built between 915 and 921. The church, which was later converted into a monastery, was restored in 2005. After the completion of the renovation, it was opened as a 'Memorial Museum' with an international ceremony in 2007. After that, one day of service per year was allowed in the church, and the first service was held on September 19, 2010, after a 95-year hiatus. The church, which was built by the Priest Manuel by the Vaspurakan King Gagik the 1st, is of great importance for the Armenian people. After the Russian invasion in 1915, the church was closed for mass but was protected. The ritual, which could not be held after 2015 for security reasons, started to be performed again in 2018 after a 3-year hiatus.


9th Mass in Akdamar Church in Van City, Turkey
9th Mass in Akdamar Church in Van City, Turkey
9th Mass in Akdamar Church in Van City, Turkey
9th Mass in Akdamar Church in Van City, Turkey
9th Mass in Akdamar Church in Van City, Turkey

Turkey, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel 9th Mass in Akdamar Church in Van City, Turkey - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Taliban'dan Almanya'ya dikkat çeken mesaj: Sağlık, tarım ve eğitim alanlarında iş birliğine hazırız 14:46 Taliban'dan Almanya'ya dikkat çeken mesaj: Sağlık, tarım ve eğitim alanlarında iş birliğine hazırız Gündem olacak iddia! Emre Aşık'ın boşanma aşamasında olduğu Yağmur Sarnıç sevgilisinden hamile kaldı 14:12 Gündem olacak iddia! Emre Aşık'ın boşanma aşamasında olduğu Yağmur Sarnıç sevgilisinden hamile kaldı Geri dönüşüm tesisinde yangın! Alevler yan tesise de sıçradı, ekiplerin müdahalesi sürüyor 14:00 Geri dönüşüm tesisinde yangın! Alevler yan tesise de sıçradı, ekiplerin müdahalesi sürüyor
Bu köyde itfaiyeci olmayana kız verilmiyor! Çatalca'nın Binkılıç Köyü'nde 103 itfaiye eri yaşıyor 13:28 Bu köyde itfaiyeci olmayana kız verilmiyor! Çatalca'nın Binkılıç Köyü'nde 103 itfaiye eri yaşıyor Kızını tinerle yakarak öldüren adam, daha önce de eşinin üzerine kaynar su dökmüş 13:12 Kızını tinerle yakarak öldüren adam, daha önce de eşinin üzerine kaynar su dökmüş Bakan Varank'tan Akşener'e teknik tavsiye: Prompterlı kamera alırsanız kafanızı sürekli sola çevirmek zorunda kalmazsınız 12:37 Bakan Varank'tan Akşener'e teknik tavsiye: Prompterlı kamera alırsanız kafanızı sürekli sola çevirmek zorunda kalmazsınız
Taliban'ın hükümeti şekilleniyor! Ahundzade Ruhani lider, Baradar Başbakan oldu 12:14 Taliban'ın hükümeti şekilleniyor! Ahundzade Ruhani lider, Baradar Başbakan oldu 6 kişinin yaşamını yitirdiği tren kazası sonrasında makinistten tepki toplayan yorum: Bendeki leş sayısı 16, 6 tane daha lazım 11:44 6 kişinin yaşamını yitirdiği tren kazası sonrasında makinistten tepki toplayan yorum: Bendeki leş sayısı 16, 6 tane daha lazım

Son Dakika Haberleri
14:29 Sarı-Lacivertliler'in yeni yengesinden beğeni toplayan hareket! Çubuklu forma giyip, profil fotoğrafı yaptı
14:09 Dünya yıldızlarını geride bıraktı! 2021'in en golcüsü Beşiktaşlı Cyle Larin oldu
14:07 Milli Savunma Bakanlığı açıkladı: 2015'ten bu yana 18 bin 455 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi
13:58 Koronavirüsle mücadele için bir yeni adım! Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı, okullara destek olması amacıyla Kovid-19 Hattı kurdu
13:31 Antalya'lı gencin acı günü! Bankta ölen babasına son bakışı yürek parçaladı
13:26 Devlet Bahçeli'nin taklidini yapmasıyla gündem olmuştu! O komedyen Yunus Yuva'nın kanser hastası olduğu öğrenildi
13:03 Sarı-Kırmızılılar, Popescu ve Hagi'nin yönettiği Constanta'ya Florya'da mağlup oldu
12:40 Salah, Ronaldo'yu sollayacak gibi! Mısırlı yıldızın yeni maaşı rekor tutarda
12:37 Bakan Varank'tan Akşener'e teknik tavsiye: Prompterlı kamera alırsanız kafanızı sürekli sola çevirmek zorunda kalmazsınız
12:12 Erzurum'da bayıltan sınav! Genç öğrenciler fenalaşıp çimlere bayıldı
Max Meyer: Bana Fenerbahçe'nin büyüklüğünü Hasan Ali Kaldırım anlattı Max Meyer: Bana Fenerbahçe'nin büyüklüğünü Hasan Ali Kaldırım anlattı         
14:49
Sarı-Lacivertliler'in yeni yengesinden beğeni toplayan hareket! Çubuklu forma giyip, profil fotoğrafı yaptı Sarı-Lacivertliler'in yeni yengesinden beğeni toplayan hareket! Çubuklu forma giyip, profil fotoğrafı yaptı         
14:29
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı açıkladı: 2015'ten bu yana 18 bin 455 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi Milli Savunma Bakanlığı açıkladı: 2015'ten bu yana 18 bin 455 terörist etkisiz hale getirildi         
14:08
Antalya'lı gencin acı günü! Bankta ölen babasına son bakışı yürek parçaladı Antalya'lı gencin acı günü! Bankta ölen babasına son bakışı yürek parçaladı         
13:32
Devlet Bahçeli'nin taklidini yapmasıyla gündem olmuştu! O komedyen Yunus Yuva'nın kanser hastası olduğu öğrenildi Devlet Bahçeli'nin taklidini yapmasıyla gündem olmuştu! O komedyen Yunus Yuva'nın kanser hastası olduğu öğrenildi         
13:26
Sarı-Kırmızılılar, Popescu ve Hagi'nin yönettiği Constanta'ya Florya'da mağlup oldu Sarı-Kırmızılılar, Popescu ve Hagi'nin yönettiği Constanta'ya Florya'da mağlup oldu         
13:03
Yolcu otobüsünde kavga eden gençler ortalığı birbirine kattı! Tekme ve yumruklar havada uçuştu Yolcu otobüsünde kavga eden gençler ortalığı birbirine kattı! Tekme ve yumruklar havada uçuştu         
12:17
Erzurum'da bayıltan sınav! Genç öğrenciler fenalaşıp çimlere bayıldı Erzurum'da bayıltan sınav! Genç öğrenciler fenalaşıp çimlere bayıldı         
12:12
Milyoner'de ilginç anlar! Kenan çareyi Milyoner'de ilginç anlar! Kenan çareyi "Hepimizin gözü önünde oldu" diyerek buldu         
11:41
Hatay'da vatandaşlar, uyarılara rağmen Suriye'den sızan petrol sızıntısının içinde yüzmeye devam etti Hatay'da vatandaşlar, uyarılara rağmen Suriye'den sızan petrol sızıntısının içinde yüzmeye devam etti         
11:34
Son dakika: Süper Lig ekibi Başakşehir, James Rodriguez'le görüşüyor Son dakika: Süper Lig ekibi Başakşehir, James Rodriguez'le görüşüyor         
11:17
Türkiye, koronayla mücadelede yeni döneme giriyor! Aşısızlar için PCR testi birçok alanda zorunlu olacak Türkiye, koronayla mücadelede yeni döneme giriyor! Aşısızlar için PCR testi birçok alanda zorunlu olacak         
09:49
Ebrar Karakurt'tan bronz madalya sonrası gündem olacak paylaşım: Ağlayarak günlüklerine yazabilirler Ebrar Karakurt'tan bronz madalya sonrası gündem olacak paylaşım: Ağlayarak günlüklerine yazabilirler         
09:45
Hande Yener dediğini yaptı! Hande Yener dediğini yaptı! "Daha açık giyeceğim" lafından sonra sütyenle sahne aldı         
09:22
İçeriğinde yabancı madde bulundu, 2 kişi hayatını kaybetti! Japonya, 1.6 milyon doz Moderna aşısını toplatıyor İçeriğinde yabancı madde bulundu, 2 kişi hayatını kaybetti! Japonya, 1.6 milyon doz Moderna aşısını toplatıyor         
09:18
Evli şirket müdürü, garajda hapsettiği genç kızın ellerini kelepçeleyerek defalarca tecavüz etti Evli şirket müdürü, garajda hapsettiği genç kızın ellerini kelepçeleyerek defalarca tecavüz etti         
18:58
Yüksek gıda fiyatları ve elektrik faturaları AK Parti MKYK'sında masaya yatırıldı: Mutlaka adımlar atılmalı Yüksek gıda fiyatları ve elektrik faturaları AK Parti MKYK'sında masaya yatırıldı: Mutlaka adımlar atılmalı         
14:01
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 5.09.2021 15:08:32. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: 9th Mass in Akdamar Church in Van City, Turkey - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement