A hairdresser in Istanbul continued cutting hair despite the fire - Son Dakika

A fire broke out in the furniture store on the ground floor of a 4-story building on Balikyolu Street in Istanbul yesterday. The hairdresser, right next to the building where the fire broke out, continued to cut the hair of his client despite the smoke.

The incident took place in a building on Balikyolu Street in Esenyurt. Smoke started to rise in the furniture store located on the ground floor of the 4-story building. Citizens nearby who saw the smoke immediately informed the fire department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly responded to the fire. On the other hand, it was learned that the residents in the building were at the wedding. No deaths or injuries were reported.

THE HAIRDRESSER CONTINUED TO CUT THE HAIR OF HIS CLIENTThe smoke from the fire surrounded the building and its surroundings. A hairdresser located next to the building continued to cut the hair of his client inside. When he was done with the cutting, he went out.

