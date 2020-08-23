A Lifetime passing with fishing in central Turkey - Son Dakika

AUGUST 22: Various shots from the fishermen hunting in Beysehir Lake of Turkey's central Konya province. Footage focus on fishermen life struggle in many shots.

Musa Yilmaz, 62, fishing from his childhood says," I have been doing this profession for 50 years. There were times when I did it with my wife and children. Whichever sea bass or carp comes from, we catch fish as much as Allah give to us. We throw our nets in the afternoon, and we gather our nets again after the morning prayer. We are satisfied with what Allah has given, we are happy with our situation." in an interview.

Another fisherman, Ibrahim Erdogan, 42, who is been fisher for 20 years, "Our season is nine months, there is a ban in 3 months of the year. At that time, we deal with the maintenance of our boats and the repair of our nets. We set out at 6 o'clock in the morning, without complaining about hot or cold weather. We spend our time in the lake all day long. We lay 7 kilometers of nets. It gets hard, but that's our job." Erdogan told.