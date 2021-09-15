Üye Girişi
A medical student studies in the library where he was a worker in construction once - Son Dakika

A medical student studies in the library where he was a worker in construction once

15.09.2021 16:18
A medical student studies in the library where he was a worker in construction once, System.String[]

Hasan Coskun (23) from Elazig, now comes to the library as a medical student where he worked in construction in 2017.Hasan Coskun, a 5th-year medical student living in Elazig, worked to support his family in the construction of the Firat University Library in 2017.

Hasan Coskun (23) from Elazig, now comes to the library as a medical student where he worked in construction in 2017.

Hasan Coskun, a 5th-year medical student living in Elazig, worked to support his family in the construction of the Firat University Library in 2017. Afterward, Coskun took the university entrance exam in order to enter medical school, and as a result of the exam, he got a chance to study at Fırat University Faculty of Medicine."Before I entered the university, I worked in the construction of the library. Then I prepared for the university entrance exam and succeeded to study in Faculty of Medicine at Fırat University. Nowadays, I study in the library where I worked as an operator in construction as a medical school student" Coskun said.

(PHOTOS)


- Elazig
A medical student studies in the library where he was a worker in construction once
A medical student studies in the library where he was a worker in construction once
A medical student studies in the library where he was a worker in construction once
A medical student studies in the library where he was a worker in construction once

Fırat, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel A medical student studies in the library where he was a worker in construction once - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

15 gündür kayıp olan adamın ölüsü, bodrum katına turşu almaya inen komşular tarafından bulundu 17:41 15 gündür kayıp olan adamın ölüsü, bodrum katına turşu almaya inen komşular tarafından bulundu Eintracht Frankfurt kalecisi Kevin Trapp, Mesut Özil'i öve öve bitiremedi: O bir futbol yıldızı 17:34 Eintracht Frankfurt kalecisi Kevin Trapp, Mesut Özil'i öve öve bitiremedi: O bir futbol yıldızı Taliban, yakın zamanda ülkede düzenli ordu kuracağını bildirdi 17:28 Taliban, yakın zamanda ülkede düzenli ordu kuracağını bildirdi
Bu fotoğraf yürek yaktı! Süt kamyonun altına giren kızı fark etmeyen şoför aracı hareket ettirmiş 17:13 Bu fotoğraf yürek yaktı! Süt kamyonun altına giren kızı fark etmeyen şoför aracı hareket ettirmiş 64 yaşındaki kadının evinden 50 kedi, vinçle çıkartıldı 16:59 64 yaşındaki kadının evinden 50 kedi, vinçle çıkartıldı Rıdvan Dilmen, bombayı patlattı! A Milli Takım'ın yeni teknik direktörünü paylaştı: Stefan Kuntz'la 3 yıllık anlaşmaya varıldı 16:55 Rıdvan Dilmen, bombayı patlattı! A Milli Takım'ın yeni teknik direktörünü paylaştı: Stefan Kuntz'la 3 yıllık anlaşmaya varıldı
Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı'ndan yeni genelge! Zorunlu PCR testi uygulamasının kapsamı daha da genişletildi 16:18 Milli Eğitim Bakanlığı'ndan yeni genelge! Zorunlu PCR testi uygulamasının kapsamı daha da genişletildi Hadise ve Mehmet Dinçerler yine tatile çıktı! İki gecelik konaklama ücretleri ağızları açık bıraktı 15:54 Hadise ve Mehmet Dinçerler yine tatile çıktı! İki gecelik konaklama ücretleri ağızları açık bıraktı

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:45 "Pucca" lakaplı Selen Işıl hakkında 1 yıla kadar hapis istemi
17:41 15 gündür kayıp olan adamın ölüsü, bodrum katına turşu almaya inen komşular tarafından bulundu
17:40 11 yaşındaki kızın tacizcisini öldürmek istemişler! İşlenen cinayette, yanlışlıkla başkasını vurdular
17:32 Kripto para piyasasında yaşanan manipülasyon, dalgalanmalara sebep oldu
17:13 Bu fotoğraf yürek yaktı! Süt kamyonun altına giren kızı fark etmeyen şoför aracı hareket ettirmiş
17:12 Lionel Messi transferi sonrası esnafın yüzünde güller açıyor
16:54 Rıdvan Dilmen, bombayı patlattı! A Milli Takım'ın yeni teknik direktörünü paylaştı: Stefan Kuntz'la 3 yıllık anlaşmaya varıldı
16:46 Son Dakika! Altının kilogramı 487 bin 400 liraya yükseldi
16:44 Karamollaoğlu, "Cumhurbaşkanı adayı olacak mısınız?" sorusunu cevapladı: Bu yaştan sonra zor
16:26 Dortmund Başkanı Hans Watzke endişeli konuştu: İstanbul'da olmak güzel ama Beşiktaş'la oynamak değil
"Pucca" lakaplı Selen Işıl hakkında 1 yıla kadar hapis istemi         
17:46
11 yaşındaki kızın tacizcisini öldürmek istemişler! İşlenen cinayette, yanlışlıkla başkasını vurdular 11 yaşındaki kızın tacizcisini öldürmek istemişler! İşlenen cinayette, yanlışlıkla başkasını vurdular         
17:40
Kripto para piyasasında yaşanan manipülasyon, dalgalanmalara sebep oldu Kripto para piyasasında yaşanan manipülasyon, dalgalanmalara sebep oldu         
17:32
Lionel Messi transferi sonrası esnafın yüzünde güller açıyor Lionel Messi transferi sonrası esnafın yüzünde güller açıyor         
17:13
Kremlin Sözcüsü Peskov, karantinada bulunan Putin'in sağlık durumunu açıkladı: Kendisini iyi hissediyor Kremlin Sözcüsü Peskov, karantinada bulunan Putin'in sağlık durumunu açıkladı: Kendisini iyi hissediyor         
17:02
Antalya'da korkutan olay! İntihar girişiminde bulunan gencin hayatını çay bardağı kurtardı Antalya'da korkutan olay! İntihar girişiminde bulunan gencin hayatını çay bardağı kurtardı         
16:58
İki kişi arasında gürültü nedeniyle çıkan kavga hastanede bitti İki kişi arasında gürültü nedeniyle çıkan kavga hastanede bitti         
16:41
Sarı-Lacivertliler'in yıldızı Mesut Özil, Amerika'dan aldığı teklifler hakkında konuştu Sarı-Lacivertliler'in yıldızı Mesut Özil, Amerika'dan aldığı teklifler hakkında konuştu         
16:00
Milyoner'de yarışmacıyı şaşırtan nüfus sorusu! Doğru cevap şaşkına çevirdi Milyoner'de yarışmacıyı şaşırtan nüfus sorusu! Doğru cevap şaşkına çevirdi         
15:39
Düzenlenen askeri tatbikat kapsamında savaş uçaklarını otoyola indirdiler Düzenlenen askeri tatbikat kapsamında savaş uçaklarını otoyola indirdiler         
14:48
Son Dakika: Son Dakika: "Dijital Türk Lirası" için ilk adım geldi! Merkez Bankası, ASELSAN, HAVELSAN ve TÜBİTAK işbirliği platformu oluşturdu         
14:35
Pfizer/BioNTech aşısında çirkin oyun ortaya çıktı! Uğur Şahin ve Özlem Türeci her şeyi anlattı Pfizer/BioNTech aşısında çirkin oyun ortaya çıktı! Uğur Şahin ve Özlem Türeci her şeyi anlattı         
14:07
Adana'da 'ütü tostu' ile meşhur olan Anıl Kurt hayatını kaybetti; 206 kilometreye çıkan hız göstergesini paylaşmış Adana'da 'ütü tostu' ile meşhur olan Anıl Kurt hayatını kaybetti; 206 kilometreye çıkan hız göstergesini paylaşmış         
14:03
AK Parti Genel Başkan Yardımcısı Hamza Dağ: Cumhur İttifakı'nın oy oranı yüzde 50'inin üzerinde AK Parti Genel Başkan Yardımcısı Hamza Dağ: Cumhur İttifakı'nın oy oranı yüzde 50'inin üzerinde         
13:23
6 yıllık evli adam, kayınvalidesine aşık olmuş! Attığı mesajlar gerçeği ortaya çıkardı 6 yıllık evli adam, kayınvalidesine aşık olmuş! Attığı mesajlar gerçeği ortaya çıkardı         
09:26
Bu detayı kimse bilmiyordu! Acun Ilıcalı, yıllar önce Nurgül Yeşilçay'la aynı filmde oynamış Bu detayı kimse bilmiyordu! Acun Ilıcalı, yıllar önce Nurgül Yeşilçay'la aynı filmde oynamış         
22:02
Taliban'ın korkunç idam anı! Darağacındaki esirin son hareketi tüyleri diken diken etti Taliban'ın korkunç idam anı! Darağacındaki esirin son hareketi tüyleri diken diken etti         
20:46
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 15.09.2021 17:52:50. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: A medical student studies in the library where he was a worker in construction once - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement