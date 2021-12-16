A stray cat became a truck driver's fellow companion - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
16.12.2021 12:56
Truck driver Samet Ayyildiz (34) found a injured cat on the road and adopted it. Photos of the cat attracted great attention on social media.

Truck driver Samet Ayyildiz (34) found a injured cat on the road and adopted it. Photos of the cat attracted great attention on social media. Stating that he is looking for a home for the cat, which has traveled 50 thousand kilometers on the truck with him for 3 months, Ayyildiz said "When the cat is with me, its living space in the driver's cabin is very limited."

Working as a truck driver in a transportation company in Trabzon, Samet Ayyildiz noticed a cat thrown from the window of a car in Bolu 3 months ago. Ayyildiz adopted the injured cat after taking it to the vet and had it treated. Ayyildiz shared photos of the cat he had been traveling with in the truck for 3 months on social media and the cat's photos attracted great attention.

I BOTTLE-FED THE CAT

"I saw that someone throw a thing from their car onto the road. I wondered what it was and approached it. The kitten was looking sad on the road, I did not leave it. I immediately took it to the vet, the cat was treated there. It was so small that it could not eat anything so I have been bottled-fed the cat for weeks. We have been traveling together for 3 months. I have a stressful job, I am on the roads all the time. The cat became my fellow companion. Sometimes it lies on my lap, sometimes it gets under my feet. I love the cat so much. I did not name it, because I have to find it a home. When the cat is with me, its living space in the driver's cabin is very limited. Since I have to go abroad, it is very difficult for me to pass the cat through the border Gates. I am looking for a safe home for the cat" said Samet Ayyildiz.


