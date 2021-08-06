A tortoise that hid in a tree hole survived the fire unharmed in Antalya - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
06.08.2021 11:42
A tortoise survived the fire unharmed by getting into a tree hole in the forest area that turned into ash in the Manavgat district of Antalya.Tortoise, caught in the flames in Manavgat in Antalya, escaped unharmed by entering the tree hole.

A tortoise survived the fire unharmed by getting into a tree hole in the forest area that turned into ash in the Manavgat district of Antalya.

Tortoise, caught in the flames in Manavgat in Antalya, escaped unharmed by entering the tree hole. The teams of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks noticed the tortoise in the tree hole during the cooling after the firefighting efforts. The teams took out the tortoise and gave it water that they poured into a plastic bottle cap. It was determined that the tortoise was not affected by the flames and smoke in the health check done by officials. The teams took the tortoise, which miraculously survived in the area completely turned into ashes, to the safe area and released it to nature.

(PHOTOS)


Manavgat, Antalya, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

