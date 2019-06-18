Son Dakika Haberleri: Aberdeen FC 2018-19 Season Review
Aberdeen FC 2018-19 Season Review

Aberdeen FC finished the season in fourth place in the SPFL one place below last seasons finish of fourth. Sam Cosgrove's 17 goals ranked him as the second top scorer in the SPFL in 2018-19. Relive their best moments form the season.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 01:06 
Aberdeen FC, Spor
