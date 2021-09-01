Abundance of 'saurel' in its first hunt in the Black Sea - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
01.09.2021 15:03
With the end of the fishing ban that started on April 15, fishing boats in Ordu sailed to the Black Sea. The fishermen, who went on their first hunt of the season, returned with 4 tons of saurels. "It was a fruitful evening. Our season seems to be going well" said Serkan Karadeniz, the fisherman.

Fishermen sailed to the sea with a ceremony at the Kislaonu Fisherman's Shelter in the town of Persembe in Ordu.

'WE ARE HOPEFUL FOR THE HUNTING SEASON'

"We made our preparations and went to the sea today. It was a fruitful evening. Our season seems to be going well. Anchovy and saurel samples look good. Fish varieties will be plentiful this year. I hope it will be fruitful." said Serkan Karadeniz for the hunting season.


