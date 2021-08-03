Aday Memurların Hazırlayıcı Eğitim Sınav Sonuçları - Son Dakika
Üye Girişi

Aday Memurların Hazırlayıcı Eğitim Sınav Sonuçları

03.08.2021 18:20
Aday Memurların Hazırlayıcı Eğitim Sınav Sonuçları

02 Ağustos 2021 Pazartesi günü saat 13: 00'de Üniversitemiz Eğitim Fakültesinde gerçekleştirilen Hazırlayıcı Eğitim Sınavı sonuçları aşağıda yer almaktadır.

02 Ağustos 2021 Pazartesi günü saat 13: 00'de Üniversitemiz Eğitim Fakültesinde gerçekleştirilen Hazırlayıcı Eğitim Sınavı sonuçları aşağıda yer almaktadır. İlgililere duyurulur.

SN AD-SOYAD UNVAN SINAV SONUCU SINAV DURUMU 1 SA… KAN… MEMUR (Ş) 61 BAŞARILI 2 HA… YİĞ… MEMUR (Ş) 62 BAŞARILI 3 ÖM… FAR… ER… TEKNİKER (Ş) 60 BAŞARILI 4 SEM… ŞA… MEMUR (Ş) 70 BAŞARILI 5 YAS… C… HİZMETLİ (Ş) 60 BAŞARILI

YASAL UYARI: Bu e-postada yer alan bilgiler, beraberinde iletilen tüm bilgi, onay ve her türlü formattaki dosyalar, gizlidir ve kişiye özel olabilir ve sadece gönderildiği kişi ya da kuruma ya da bu bilgileri kullanmaya ya da almaya yetkili diğer kişilere özeldir. Eğer siz doğru kişi değilseniz, bu e-postayı açıklamak, kopyalamak, dağıtmak ya da içeriğine istinaden işlem yapmak tümüyle yasaktır ve kanuna aykırı olabilir. Bu nedenle bu e-postayı yanlışlıkla aldıysanız, bu durumu derhal gönderene haber veriniz ve e-postayı siliniz. Bu e-postanın tarafınıza yanlışlıkla iletilmiş olması yüzünden e-postanın gizli ve kişiye özel niteliği kaybolmaz ya da bu niteliğinden vazgeçilmez. Giresun Üniversitesi, bu e-postada yer alan bilgilerin ya da e-postanın kendisinin usulüne göre ve/veya tam iletiminden ya da e-postanın alınmasında yaşanan herhangi bir gecikmeden sorumlu değildir. Giresun Üniversitesi bu e-postanın içeriği ile ilgili olarak hiç bir hukuksal sorumluluğu kabul etmez. Giresun Üniversitesi, virüs filtreleme uygulamakla birlikte, e-postanın virüs içermediğini garanti ya da temin etmez.

DISCLAIMER: The information, consent and file attached thereto, contained in this e-mail is confidential and may be legally privileged, and is intended solely for the use of the individual or entity to whom it is addressed and others authorized to use it or receive it. If you are not the intended recipient, you are hereby notified that any disclosure, copying, distribution or taking action in reliance of the contents of this e-mail is strictly prohibited and may be unlawful. If therefore you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the sender immediately and then delete it. Confidentiality and legal privileges are not waived or lost even if you have been accidentally transmitted by this e-mail. Giresun University is not responsible for the proper and/or complete transmission of the information contained in this e-mail or of the e-mail itself nor in any delay in its receipt. Giresun University does not accept any form of legal responsibility for the content of this e-mail. Whilst Giresun University does apply virus filtering, it provides no guarantee or warranty that the e-mail is virus-free.

YORUMLAR
500
Konak Belediyesi'nde rüşvet skandalı! İş yeri sahibi yaşananları kamera görüntüleriyle anlattı Konak Belediyesi'nde rüşvet skandalı! İş yeri sahibi yaşananları kamera görüntüleriyle anlattı Çin'in Yazılım Sektörü Çift Haneli Gelir Artışını Sürdürüyor Çin'in Yazılım Sektörü Çift Haneli Gelir Artışını Sürdürüyor Aksu balıkçı barınağındaki balıkçılar, temiz çevreye kavuşmak istiyor Aksu balıkçı barınağındaki balıkçılar, temiz çevreye kavuşmak istiyor
Kaynak: Habermetre

Giresun Üniversitesi, Pazartesi, Giresun, Memur, Toplum, Son Dakika

Son Dakika Toplum Aday Memurların Hazırlayıcı Eğitim Sınav Sonuçları - Son Dakika


Son Dakika
18:39 ABD'li dergiden skandal Türkiye manşeti: Türkiye'yi NATO'dan atma vakti
18:14 Fenerbahçeliler sinirden deliye döndü! A Milli Takım'ın kadrosu adeta hayal kırıklığına uğrattı
18:10 Sudan'da bir kadını boynuzlarıyla öldüren koça 3 yıl hapis cezası verildi!
17:56 Başakşehir'den yeni transfer! 24 yaşındaki futbolcu Patryk Szysz ile imzalar atıldı
17:51 Maymun çiçeği hastalığı mutasyona mı uğradı? İşte DSÖ'den merak edilen soruya cevap
17:48 Kadın voleybolcular Türkiye'ye hayran kaldı! Turnuvanın ilgi odağı oldular
17:45 Stefan Kuntz'dan şaşırtan tercihler! A Milli Takım'ın aday kadrosunu açıkladı
17:14 İBB Meclisi'nden karar çıktı! İstanbul'da ulaşım zammı öğrenciler için geri çekiliyor
17:14 Eğitim uçuşunda skandal! Havadaki uçağı otomatiğe alıp metrelerce yüksekte cinsel ilişkiye girdiler
17:04 Kabine toplantısı başladı! Erdoğan zirvenin ardından alınan kararları açıklayacak
Son Dakika
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 23.05.2022 19:18:58. #1.11#
SON DAKİKA: Aday Memurların Hazırlayıcı Eğitim Sınav Sonuçları - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir]
Haberler.com IOS Haberler.com Android Haberler.com Huawei
Advertisement