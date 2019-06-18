Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Legends: George Weah
Liberian striker George Weah is one of Africa's greatest players and the only African to win the Balon D'or. Weah helped his country qualify for two AFCON tournaments, he also made 114 appearances scoring 46 goals.

