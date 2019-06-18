AFCON Legends: Kolo Touré
Kolo Touré is an Ivory Coast legend after making 120 appearances for the Elephants. His final game for his nation was the 2015 AFCON final where he helped his team to a penalty-shootout victory over Ghana.
