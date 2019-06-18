AFCON Legends: Mido
Egyptian forward Mido helped Egypt to glory as they won the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations. In 50 international caps, Mido bagged 19 goals. Mido's last appearance for Egypt was in 2009 against Malawi. Check out some of Mido's best moments during his time at Tottenham, where he played 61 games, scoring 19 times.
