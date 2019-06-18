Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Legends: Mido
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Legends: Mido

1 saat önce

Egyptian forward Mido helped Egypt to glory as they won the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations. In 50 international caps, Mido bagged 19 goals. Mido's last appearance for Egypt was in 2009 against Malawi. Check out some of Mido's best moments during his time at Tottenham, where he played 61 games, scoring 19 times.

Egyptian forward Mido helped Egypt to glory as they won the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations. In 50 international caps, Mido bagged 19 goals. Mido's last appearance for Egypt was in 2009 against Malawi. Check out some of Mido's best moments during his time at Tottenham, where he played 61 games, scoring 19 times.
AFCON Legends: Mido
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 07:06 
Tottenham, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Ricardo Quaresma, Beşiktaş'ı takipten çıkardı! Fatih Terim'in avukatı Rezan Epözdemir'den Ali Koç'a tazminat cevabı! Trabzonspor, Yusuf Sarı'yı KAP'A bildirdi! Gençlerbirliği'nin yeni hocası Mustafa Kaplan oldu!

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 18.6.2019 20:35:51. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Legends: Mido
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]