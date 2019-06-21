Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Legends: Peter Odemwingie
AFCON Legends: Peter Odemwingie

55 dakika önce

Former Nigerian international Peter Odemwingie may not have been with Stoke City for long but he made an immediate impact at the bet365 Stadium. Although Odemwingie only scored six goals in his first six months, it was his overall play that adhered him to the Potters faithful.

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 21.06.2019 07:06 
