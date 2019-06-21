AFCON Legends: Peter Odemwingie
55 dakika önce
Former Nigerian international Peter Odemwingie may not have been with Stoke City for long but he made an immediate impact at the bet365 Stadium. Although Odemwingie only scored six goals in his first six months, it was his overall play that adhered him to the Potters faithful.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 21.06.2019 07:06
Former Nigerian international Peter Odemwingie
may not have been with Stoke City
for long but he made an immediate impact at the bet365 Stadium. Although Odemwingie only scored six goals in his first six months, it was his overall play that adhered him to the Potters faithful.
Ali Koç'tan taraftara maç öncesi küfür uyarısı
Galatasaray'dan Şampiyonlar Ligi açıklaması
Bursaspor'da büyük kriz! Gelirlere el konuldu
Nuri Şahin'den derbi itirafı: Keşke oynasaydım diyebilirim