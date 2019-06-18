Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Legends: Yaya Touré
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Legends: Yaya Touré

1 saat önce

Yaya Touré is an AFCON legend after playing in six tournaments, including in 2015 when he captained the Ivory Coast to victory. The former Manchester City midfielder has played 101 times for his country and is considered one of Africa's greatest players.

Yaya Touré is an AFCON legend after playing in six tournaments, including in 2015 when he captained the Ivory Coast to victory. The former Manchester City midfielder has played 101 times for his country and is considered one of Africa's greatest players.
AFCON Legends: Yaya Touré
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 01:06 
Manchester City, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi! Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe Model Ebru Şancı ve futbolcu eşi Alpaslan Öztürk, öpüşürken görüntülendi

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 18.6.2019 14:46:04. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Legends: Yaya Touré
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]