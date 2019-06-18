AFCON Legends: Yaya Touré
Yaya Touré is an AFCON legend after playing in six tournaments, including in 2015 when he captained the Ivory Coast to victory. The former Manchester City midfielder has played 101 times for his country and is considered one of Africa's greatest players.
Yaya Touré is an AFCON legend after playing in six tournaments, including in 2015 when he captained the Ivory Coast to victory. The former Manchester City
midfielder has played 101 times for his country and is considered one of Africa's greatest players.
