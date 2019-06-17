Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Achraf Hakimi
AFCON Superstars: Achraf Hakimi

Real Madrid's Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi will be representing his nation at this summers AFCON. The 20 year-old defender has already made 14 appearances for his country scoring one goal.

Real Madrid's Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi will be representing his nation at this summers AFCON. The 20 year-old defender has already made 14 appearances for his country scoring one goal.
real madrid
