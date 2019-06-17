AFCON Superstars: Alex Iwobi
Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi will be one of this summer's AFCON superstars. The Nigerian winger has played 27 times for his country and will be trying to help the Super Eagles to another AFCON title after three previous triumphs.
