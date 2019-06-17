Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Alex Iwobi
AFCON Superstars: Alex Iwobi

Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi will be one of this summer's AFCON superstars. The Nigerian winger has played 27 times for his country and will be trying to help the Super Eagles to another AFCON title after three previous triumphs.

Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi will be one of this summer's AFCON superstars. The Nigerian winger has played 27 times for his country and will be trying to help the Super Eagles to another AFCON title after three previous triumphs.
