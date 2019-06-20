AFCON Superstars: Barcelona's African Stars
1 saat önce
FC Barcelona have been represented by a number of African superstars. Check out some of the best goals by African players for the club including strikes from Yaya Touré, Samuel Eto'o and Seydou Keita.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 05:06
FC Barcelona
have been represented by a number of African superstars. Check out some of the best goals by African players for the club including strikes from Yaya Touré, Samuel Eto
'o and Seydou Keita.
Kolarov, Fenerbahçe ile görüşmek için İstanbul'a geldi
Fenerbahçe'ye anlaşmaya vardığı Arslanagic'den kötü haber!
Bruma için transfer atağı! Çılgın rakam
Ozan Kabak için Stutgart'tan veda açıklaması