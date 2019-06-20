Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Barcelona's African Stars
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Superstars: Barcelona's African Stars

1 saat önce

FC Barcelona have been represented by a number of African superstars. Check out some of the best goals by African players for the club including strikes from Yaya Touré, Samuel Eto'o and Seydou Keita.

FC Barcelona have been represented by a number of African superstars. Check out some of the best goals by African players for the club including strikes from Yaya Touré, Samuel Eto'o and Seydou Keita.
AFCON Superstars: Barcelona's African Stars
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 05:06 
Abdul Kader Keita, Samuel Eto, Barcelona, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Kolarov, Fenerbahçe ile görüşmek için İstanbul'a geldi Fenerbahçe'ye anlaşmaya vardığı Arslanagic'den kötü haber! Bruma için transfer atağı! Çılgın rakam Ozan Kabak için Stutgart'tan veda açıklaması

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 20.6.2019 18:17:30. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Barcelona's African Stars
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]