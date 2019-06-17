AFCON Superstars: Clinton N'Jie
Clinton N'Jie enters his third Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon. N'Jie has earned 26 caps for the national side scoring seven goals. Since joining Olympique de Marseille, N'jie has appeared in 83 matches. Here are some of his best moments at OM so far.
