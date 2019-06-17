Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Clinton N'Jie
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Superstars: Clinton N'Jie

1 saat önce

Clinton N'Jie enters his third Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon. N'Jie has earned 26 caps for the national side scoring seven goals. Since joining Olympique de Marseille, N'jie has appeared in 83 matches. Here are some of his best moments at OM so far.

Clinton N'Jie enters his third Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon. N'Jie has earned 26 caps for the national side scoring seven goals. Since joining Olympique de Marseille, N'jie has appeared in 83 matches. Here are some of his best moments at OM so far.
AFCON Superstars: Clinton N'Jie
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 07:06 
Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Galatasaray'ın istediği Skov, futbol hayatını Türkiye'de sürdüreceği iddialarını yalanladı Trabzonspor, Fıratcan Üzüm'ü kadrosuna kattı! Volkan Demirel'in menajeri Erdinç Şehit: Yarın Real Madrid ile görüşeceğim Beşiktaş, Azubuike için 1,5 milyon euroyu gözden çıkardı!

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.6.2019 20:10:08. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Clinton N'Jie
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]