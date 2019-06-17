AFCON Superstars: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting enters his second Africa Cup of Nations. Choupo-Moting has appeared 49 times for the national side scoring 14 times. Choupo-Moting joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 and appeared 31 times across all competitons.
