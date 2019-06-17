Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Superstars: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

1 saat önce

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting enters his second Africa Cup of Nations. Choupo-Moting has appeared 49 times for the national side scoring 14 times. Choupo-Moting joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 and appeared 31 times across all competitons.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting enters his second Africa Cup of Nations. Choupo-Moting has appeared 49 times for the national side scoring 14 times. Choupo-Moting joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2018 and appeared 31 times across all competitons.
AFCON Superstars: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 05:06 
paris saint germain, maxim, er
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Fransızlar duyurdu! PSG'nin Neymar aşkı sona erdi Volkan Demirel'in menajeri Erdinç Şehit: Yarın Real Madrid ile görüşeceğim Beşiktaş, Azubuike için 1,5 milyon euroyu gözden çıkardı! Liverpool, Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı Dorukhan Toköz'e talip oldu!

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.6.2019 18:47:08. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]