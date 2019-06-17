Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Faouzi Ghoulam
AFCON Superstars: Faouzi Ghoulam

Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam will be featuring in AFCON for Algeria this summer. Along with team-mates Riyadh Mahrez and Yacine Brahimi, the left-back will be hoping to help Algeria go all the way in this year's competition.

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 07:06 
