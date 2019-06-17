Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Jordan Ayew
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Superstars: Jordan Ayew

1 saat önce

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew enters his fourth Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Ayew has been a familiar face in the international squad since his debut in 2010, playing 52 times and scoring 13 times.

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew enters his fourth Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Ayew has been a familiar face in the international squad since his debut in 2010, playing 52 times and scoring 13 times.
AFCON Superstars: Jordan Ayew
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 07:06 
Jordan Ayew, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Galatasaray'ın istediği Skov, futbol hayatını Türkiye'de sürdüreceği iddialarını yalanladı Trabzonspor, Fıratcan Üzüm'ü kadrosuna kattı! Volkan Demirel'in menajeri Erdinç Şehit: Yarın Real Madrid ile görüşeceğim Beşiktaş, Azubuike için 1,5 milyon euroyu gözden çıkardı!

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.6.2019 20:09:47. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Jordan Ayew
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]