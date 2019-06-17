AFCON Superstars: Jordan Ayew
Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew enters his fourth Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Ayew has been a familiar face in the international squad since his debut in 2010, playing 52 times and scoring 13 times.
