AFCON Superstars: Kalifa Coulibaly
Mali International Kalifa Coulibaly plays in his second Africa Cup of Nations. Coulibaly appeared in the 2017 competition where he played two games. Coulibaly appeared in 39 games for FC Nantes in the 2018-19 season scoring 12 goals.
