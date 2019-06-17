Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Kalifa Coulibaly
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Superstars: Kalifa Coulibaly

1 saat önce

Mali International Kalifa Coulibaly plays in his second Africa Cup of Nations. Coulibaly appeared in the 2017 competition where he played two games. Coulibaly appeared in 39 games for FC Nantes in the 2018-19 season scoring 12 goals.

Mali International Kalifa Coulibaly plays in his second Africa Cup of Nations. Coulibaly appeared in the 2017 competition where he played two games. Coulibaly appeared in 39 games for FC Nantes in the 2018-19 season scoring 12 goals.
AFCON Superstars: Kalifa Coulibaly
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 05:06 
nantes
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Volkan Demirel'in menajeri Erdinç Şehit: Yarın Real Madrid ile görüşeceğim Beşiktaş, Azubuike için 1,5 milyon euroyu gözden çıkardı! Liverpool, Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı Dorukhan Toköz'e talip oldu! Adı Galatasaray ile anılan Fatih Öztürk, Kasımpaşa'ya transfer oldu

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.6.2019 18:49:12. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Kalifa Coulibaly
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]