AFCON Superstars: Keita Baldé

1 saat önce

Senegalese forward Keita Baldé looks forward to his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament after he was a part of the 2017 squad that reached the quarter-finals. Baldé appeared 29 times for Inter scoring five goals. Watch back some of his best moments from the 2018-19 season.

Senegalese forward Keita Baldé looks forward to his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament after he was a part of the 2017 squad that reached the quarter-finals. Baldé appeared 29 times for Inter scoring five goals. Watch back some of his best moments from the 2018-19 season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 07:06 
