AFCON Superstars: Keita Baldé
1 saat önce
Senegalese forward Keita Baldé looks forward to his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament after he was a part of the 2017 squad that reached the quarter-finals. Baldé appeared 29 times for Inter scoring five goals. Watch back some of his best moments from the 2018-19 season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 07:06
Senegalese forward Keita Baldé looks forward to his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament after he was a part of the 2017 squad that reached the quarter-finals. Baldé appeared 29 times for Inter scoring five goals. Watch back some of his best moments from the 2018-19 season.
Galatasaray'ın istediği Skov, futbol hayatını Türkiye'de sürdüreceği iddialarını yalanladı
Trabzonspor, Fıratcan Üzüm'ü kadrosuna kattı!
Volkan Demirel'in menajeri Erdinç Şehit: Yarın Real Madrid ile görüşeceğim
Beşiktaş, Azubuike için 1,5 milyon euroyu gözden çıkardı!