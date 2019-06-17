AFCON Superstars: Kwadwo Asamoah
Ghanaian defender Kwadwo Asamoah has appeared in three Africa Cup of Nations since 2010. Asamoah has been given 71 caps for the national side since making his debut in 2009. The Inter defender has made 42 appearances since joining in 2018.
17.06.2019
