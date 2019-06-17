Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Kwadwo Asamoah
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Superstars: Kwadwo Asamoah

1 saat önce

Ghanaian defender Kwadwo Asamoah has appeared in three Africa Cup of Nations since 2010. Asamoah has been given 71 caps for the national side since making his debut in 2009. The Inter defender has made 42 appearances since joining in 2018.

Ghanaian defender Kwadwo Asamoah has appeared in three Africa Cup of Nations since 2010. Asamoah has been given 71 caps for the national side since making his debut in 2009. The Inter defender has made 42 appearances since joining in 2018.
AFCON Superstars: Kwadwo Asamoah
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 05:06 
caps, kwadwo asamoah
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Volkan Demirel'in menajeri Erdinç Şehit: Yarın Real Madrid ile görüşeceğim Beşiktaş, Azubuike için 1,5 milyon euroyu gözden çıkardı! Liverpool, Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı Dorukhan Toköz'e talip oldu! Adı Galatasaray ile anılan Fatih Öztürk, Kasımpaşa'ya transfer oldu

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.6.2019 18:49:05. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Kwadwo Asamoah
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]