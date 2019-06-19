Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Maxim Choupo-Moting
AFCON Superstars: Maxim Choupo-Moting

In a single season in the Potteries, Maxim Choupo-Moting showed his skills at the bet365 Stadium. A double against Manchester United was the highlight of Choupo-Moting's Stoke City career.

