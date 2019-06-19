AFCON Superstars: Maxwel Cornet
2 saat önce
Ivorian winger Maxwel Cornet enters his first Africa Cup of Nations. Cornet has made 10 appearances for Ivory Coast and scored three goals. Cornet made 36 appearances for Olympique Lyonnais in 2018-19, scoring 12 goals.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 01:06
Ivorian winger Maxwel Cornet enters his first Africa Cup of Nations. Cornet has made 10 appearances for Ivory Coast and scored three goals. Cornet made 36 appearances for Olympique Lyonnais in 2018-19, scoring 12 goals.
Trabzonspor, Atakan Gündüz ve Salih Karazlı transferlerini KAP'a bildirdi
Galatasaray Luyindama'nın bonservisini aldı
Burak Yılmaz için Abdullah Avcı ile çalışmak istemiyor iddiası
Galatasaray'dan Chicharito hamlesi! Abdurrahim Albayrak açıkladı