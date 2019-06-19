Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Maxwel Cornet
AFCON Superstars: Maxwel Cornet

Ivorian winger Maxwel Cornet enters his first Africa Cup of Nations. Cornet has made 10 appearances for Ivory Coast and scored three goals. Cornet made 36 appearances for Olympique Lyonnais in 2018-19, scoring 12 goals.

