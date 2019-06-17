AFCON Superstars: Mohamed Elneny
1 saat önce
Arsenal's Egyptian Midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be hoping to help The Pharaohs to a record eighth AFCON title. The midfielder will be a key player for his nation having made 67 previous appearances for his country.
Arsenal
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 05:06
's Egyptian Midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be hoping to help The Pharaohs to a record eighth AFCON title. The midfielder will be a key player for his nation having made 67 previous appearances for his country.
Volkan Demirel'in menajeri Erdinç Şehit: Yarın Real Madrid ile görüşeceğim
Beşiktaş, Azubuike için 1,5 milyon euroyu gözden çıkardı!
Liverpool, Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı Dorukhan Toköz'e talip oldu!
Adı Galatasaray ile anılan Fatih Öztürk, Kasımpaşa'ya transfer oldu