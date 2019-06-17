Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Mohamed Elneny
AFCON Superstars: Mohamed Elneny

1 saat önce

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be one of Egypt's key-players at this summers AFCON. See some of his best moments for his former club FC Basel where he made 76 appearances before moving to Arsenal in 2016.

17.06.2019 
