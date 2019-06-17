Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Mohamed Salah
AFCON Superstars: Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah will be one of AFCON's biggest superstars when he steps out to represent Egypt at the tournament. The winger made 79 appearances during his spell at FC Basel. Check out some of his best moments for the club here.

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 05:06 
