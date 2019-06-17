AFCON Superstars: Moussa Marega
Moussa Marega will hope to carry his FC Porto goalscoring form into the AFCON with Mali. The striker scored 17 times in 33 appearances including 6 times in the Champions League during the 2018/19 season.
