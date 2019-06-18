AFCON Superstars: Obafemi Martins
57 dakika önce
Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins spent five years at Inter between 2001 and 2006. During this time he made the first of his 42 international appearances. Martins scored 19 international goals and featured in three AFCON tournaments.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 03:06
Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins
spent five years at Inter between 2001 and 2006. During this time he made the first of his 42 international appearances. Martins scored 19 international goals and featured in three AFCON tournaments.
İsmail Köybaşı'na 3 talip birden
Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi!
Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin
Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe