AFCON Superstars: Obafemi Martins

57 dakika önce

Nigerian striker Obafemi Martins spent five years at Inter between 2001 and 2006. During this time he made the first of his 42 international appearances. Martins scored 19 international goals and featured in three AFCON tournaments.

