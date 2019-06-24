AFCON Superstars: Peter Etebo
1 saat önce
Following an impressive first season at Stoke City, Peter Etebo is looking to take his form into the AFCON this summer. Take a look back on his goals in red and white from the 2018-19 season.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 05:06
Following an impressive first season at Stoke City
, Peter Etebo is looking to take his form into the AFCON this summer. Take a look back on his goals in red and white from the 2018-19 season.
Müfit Erkasap, Fatih Terim'in istediği forveti açıkladı
Bruma, 15 milyon euroya Porto'ya transfer olacak
Galatasaray, Ozornwafor'u transfer etti
Evkur Yeni Malatyaspor, Jahovic transferini açıkladı