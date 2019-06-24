Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Peter Etebo
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Superstars: Peter Etebo

1 saat önce

Following an impressive first season at Stoke City, Peter Etebo is looking to take his form into the AFCON this summer. Take a look back on his goals in red and white from the 2018-19 season.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 05:06 
stoke city, Spor
