AFCON Superstars: Rachid Ghezzal
Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal appears in his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Ghezzal has played 16 times for his national side and scored his first goal against Ethiopia. Ghezzal played 35 times during his time at AS Monaco.
