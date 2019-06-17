Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Rachid Ghezzal
AFCON Superstars: Rachid Ghezzal

Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal appears in his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Ghezzal has played 16 times for his national side and scored his first goal against Ethiopia. Ghezzal played 35 times during his time at AS Monaco.

Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal appears in his second Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Ghezzal has played 16 times for his national side and scored his first goal against Ethiopia. Ghezzal played 35 times during his time at AS Monaco.
AFCON Superstars: Rachid Ghezzal
