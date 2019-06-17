AFCON Superstars: Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez will be one of AFCON's superstars this summer. Fresh from winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup with his club, Mahrez will be hoping to inspire Algeria to glory on the international stage.
Mahrez will be one of AFCON's superstars this summer. Fresh from winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup with his club, Mahrez will be hoping to inspire Algeria to glory on the international stage.
