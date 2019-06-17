Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Riyad Mahrez
AFCON Superstars: Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez will be one of AFCON's superstars this summer. Fresh from winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup with his club, Mahrez will be hoping to inspire Algeria to glory on the international stage.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 05:06 
premier league, winger, manchester city, riyad
