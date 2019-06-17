Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Serey Dié
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Superstars: Serey Dié

1 saat önce

Ivory Coast's defensive midfielder Serey Dié will be representing his nation at this years AFCON. The former FC Basel man played for the club between 2016 and 2018. He made 27 appearances for the side, scoring twice including this long-range goal.

Ivory Coast's defensive midfielder Serey Dié will be representing his nation at this years AFCON. The former FC Basel man played for the club between 2016 and 2018. He made 27 appearances for the side, scoring twice including this long-range goal.
AFCON Superstars: Serey Dié
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 05:06 
basel
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Volkan Demirel'in menajeri Erdinç Şehit: Yarın Real Madrid ile görüşeceğim Beşiktaş, Azubuike için 1,5 milyon euroyu gözden çıkardı! Liverpool, Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı Dorukhan Toköz'e talip oldu! Adı Galatasaray ile anılan Fatih Öztürk, Kasımpaşa'ya transfer oldu

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 17.6.2019 18:50:09. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Serey Dié
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]