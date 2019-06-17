AFCON Superstars: Serey Dié
Ivory Coast's defensive midfielder Serey Dié will be representing his nation at this years AFCON. The former FC Basel man played for the club between 2016 and 2018. He made 27 appearances for the side, scoring twice including this long-range goal.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 05:06
