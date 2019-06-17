AFCON Superstars: Serge Aurier
1 saat önce
Ivorian Serge Aurier has made over 50 caps for the national side since making his debut in 2013. Aurier has played in. two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Aurier was integral for the Ivory Coast as they triumphed in 2015. Aurier scored his penalty in the Final as they won 9-8 in a shootout. Aurier played 81 times for Paris-Saint Germain.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 05:06
Ivorian Serge Aurier has made over 50 caps for the national side since making his debut in 2013. Aurier has played in. two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Aurier was integral for the Ivory Coast as they triumphed in 2015. Aurier scored his penalty in the Final as they won 9-8 in a shootout. Aurier played 81 times for Paris-Saint Germain.
Fransızlar duyurdu! PSG'nin Neymar aşkı sona erdi
Volkan Demirel'in menajeri Erdinç Şehit: Yarın Real Madrid ile görüşeceğim
Beşiktaş, Azubuike için 1,5 milyon euroyu gözden çıkardı!
Liverpool, Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı Dorukhan Toköz'e talip oldu!