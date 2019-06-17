Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Serge Aurier
AFCON Superstars: Serge Aurier

Ivorian Serge Aurier has made over 50 caps for the national side since making his debut in 2013. Aurier has played in. two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Aurier was integral for the Ivory Coast as they triumphed in 2015. Aurier scored his penalty in the Final as they won 9-8 in a shootout. Aurier played 81 times for Paris-Saint Germain.

