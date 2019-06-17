Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Seydou Doumbia
AFCON Superstars: Seydou Doumbia

Check out these goals from former FC Basel 1893 forward Seydou Doumbia. The striker scored 20 goals in 25 appearances for the club during his loan spell.

Check out these goals from former FC Basel 1893 forward Seydou Doumbia. The striker scored 20 goals in 25 appearances for the club during his loan spell.
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 07:06 
Basel, Seydou Doumbia, Spor
