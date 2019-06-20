Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Seydou Keita
Son Dakika Spor Haber

AFCON Superstars: Seydou Keita

1 saat önce

Mali international Seydou Keita reached three Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with the national side. Keita played 99 times for Mali and scored 26 goals. Keita appeared 188 times for Barça and won two Champions Leagues.

Mali international Seydou Keita reached three Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with the national side. Keita played 99 times for Mali and scored 26 goals. Keita appeared 188 times for Barça and won two Champions Leagues.
AFCON Superstars: Seydou Keita
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 05:06 
Abdul Kader Keita, Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Kolarov, Fenerbahçe ile görüşmek için İstanbul'a geldi Fenerbahçe'ye anlaşmaya vardığı Arslanagic'den kötü haber! Bruma için transfer atağı! Çılgın rakam Ozan Kabak için Stutgart'tan veda açıklaması

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 20.6.2019 18:17:44. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: AFCON Superstars: Seydou Keita
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]