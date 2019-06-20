AFCON Superstars: Seydou Keita
Mali international Seydou Keita reached three Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals with the national side. Keita played 99 times for Mali and scored 26 goals. Keita appeared 188 times for Barça and won two Champions Leagues.
